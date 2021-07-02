92-year-old groundskeeper prepares for the Super Bowl

George Toma, the oldest groundskeeper in the NFL and nicknamed “SOD God,” prepares the field for his 55th Super Bowl and urges sports fans to be safe and watch the game at home.
2:05 | 02/07/21

92-year-old groundskeeper prepares for the Super Bowl

