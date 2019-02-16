95-year-old Celemtene Bates shares the importance of love as a foster grandparent

More
The foster grandparent program is nationwide and connects young students with seniors for a bond that is priceless.
1:37 | 02/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 95-year-old Celemtene Bates shares the importance of love as a foster grandparent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61125944,"title":"95-year-old Celemtene Bates shares the importance of love as a foster grandparent ","duration":"1:37","description":"The foster grandparent program is nationwide and connects young students with seniors for a bond that is priceless. ","url":"/WNT/video/95-year-celemtene-bates-shares-importance-love-foster-61125944","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.