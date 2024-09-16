ABC News' Diane Sawyer spoke with Christopher Reeve's children ahead of new doc

While most of the world knew Christopher Reeve as Superman, he was simply the beloved dad to his three children — Matthew, Alexandra and Will Reeve. The three share intimate memories of their father.

September 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live