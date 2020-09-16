Transcript for Accusations that officers tried to revise incident report in Daniel Prude case

There is news reporting here tonight in the deadly police confrontation in Rochester, new York. Documents now made public, suggests that police changed reports among the findings, allegedly finding first describing Daniel prude as a victim, then as a suspect. Here's ABC's janai Norman. Are you Daniel? Yes, sir. Reporter: Tonight, new accusations that officers in Rochester tried to alter the narrative after their encounter with Daniel prude, an unarmed black man suffering a mental health crisis, who later died in their custody. Newly released paperwork revealing at least one person revised an incident report in which prude was originally labeled as a victim, to write, "Make him a suspect." Police alleging video shows prude broke a store window before the encounter. Today, the family's lawyer telling us he has not seen that video. That shows that the cover up began immediately and it began not only with the officers involved in the incident, but their supervisors in higher level police officials. Reporter: Disturbing police body camera video shows officers in March covering prude's head with a spit hood, later pinning him to the ground before he stopped breathing. Documents also showing officials' efforts to delay releasing that footage. An email in June shows mark Simmons, then deputy police chief, writing his boss, "We certainly do not want people to misinterpret the officers' actions and conflate this incident with any recent killings of unarmed black men by law enforcement nationally. That would simply be a false narrative." Chief la'ron D. Singletary replying, "I totally agree." And David, on Monday, the mayor abruptly fired the police chief, who she once defended. And meanwhile, the investigation into the incident by the new York attorney general is David? All right, janai Norman janai, thank you.

