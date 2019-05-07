Accuser drops civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey

Spacey's defense team said there may be evidence on the accuser's cellphone that could exonerate the actor, however the criminal case is expected to continue.
0:23 | 07/05/19

Accuser drops civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey

