Actor Charles Grodin dies at 86

More
Charles Grodin was most known for his roles in “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Midnight Run” and the “Beethoven” comedies. His son said he died Tuesday from bone marrow cancer.
1:21 | 05/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actor Charles Grodin dies at 86

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Charles Grodin was most known for his roles in “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Midnight Run” and the “Beethoven” comedies. His son said he died Tuesday from bone marrow cancer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77765520","title":"Actor Charles Grodin dies at 86","url":"/WNT/video/actor-charles-grodin-dies-86-77765520"}