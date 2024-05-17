Actor Dabney Coleman passes away at age 92

Actor Dabney Coleman, known for his roles in hit movies such as "Melvin and Howard," "9 to 5," "On Golden Pond" and "Tootsie," has passed away at 92.

May 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live