Actor Yaphet Kotto dies at 81

More
The actor was best known for his roles in James Bond’s, “Live and Let Die,” “Alien” and “Midnight Run.” His wife called him “a good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being.”
0:16 | 03/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actor Yaphet Kotto dies at 81

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"The actor was best known for his roles in James Bond’s, “Live and Let Die,” “Alien” and “Midnight Run.” His wife called him “a good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being.” ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76497823","title":"Actor Yaphet Kotto dies at 81","url":"/WNT/video/actor-yaphet-kotto-dies-81-76497823"}