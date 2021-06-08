Now Playing: AFL-CIO head on getting people back to work safely

Now Playing: 7-year-old who beat cancer donates money, toys to children’s hospital

Now Playing: American women’s soccer team wins bronze in Tokyo

Now Playing: FAA asks airport bars, restaurants to stop selling alcoholic drinks to go

Now Playing: Rhode Island woman viciously attacked

Now Playing: Impeachment looms for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Now Playing: Travelers stranded as Spirit Airlines disruptions continue

Now Playing: Historic California town incinerated by swift-moving wildfire

Now Playing: Kentucky sheriff's deputy killed in ambush

Now Playing: Biden signs Capitol Police Act

Now Playing: Unvaccinated patient expresses regret after contracting COVID-19

Now Playing: Buffalo stops traffic in Yellowstone National Park

Now Playing: Doctors in Texas and Arkansas fight surge in cases fueled by delta variant

Now Playing: Biden signs electric car executive order, praises autoworkers

Now Playing: Your Voice: ICUs overflow as delta variant fuels surge of new COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden signs order aiming to cut automobile emissions

Now Playing: Biden signs order to curb greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to electric cars

Now Playing: What is the jobs report?