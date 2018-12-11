New AHA guidelines for battling high cholesterol and heart disease

Researchers are recommending doctors be more aggressive with statins to lower cholesterol.
0:18 | 11/12/18

Transcript for New AHA guidelines for battling high cholesterol and heart disease
There is a new health alert tonight as well the American Heart Association with new guidelines were battling high cholesterol and heart disease researchers recommending doctors be more aggressively stats to lower cholesterol. They also suggest using the highest dose of Staten. To lower your LDL or bad cholesterol for patients who had a heart attack we have much more our web site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

