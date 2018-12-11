Transcript for New AHA guidelines for battling high cholesterol and heart disease

There is a new health alert tonight as well the American Heart Association with new guidelines were battling high cholesterol and heart disease researchers recommending doctors be more aggressively stats to lower cholesterol. They also suggest using the highest dose of Staten. To lower your LDL or bad cholesterol for patients who had a heart attack we have much more our web site.

