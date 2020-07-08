Transcript for Air India Express plane crash kills at least 17

Overseas, images coming in of the deadly plane crash in India. Gio Benitez covers transportation for us. Reporter: Tonight, the harrowing images. An air India express plane carrying 190 people, splitting into two pieces. Crashing as it overshot the runway during rough weather in Calicut, India. Killing at least 17 onboard, including both pilots. More than a dozen rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Parts of the plane completely ripped open. The interior a mangled mess, but incredibly, no fire. It was the end of a very long flight from dubai and so there wasn't much fuel on board. This meant that there was not a fire, which probably saved countless lives. Reporter: The 737 flying into torrential rains at the time of the crash. This is a notoriously tough airport to land at, considered a tabletop with a gorge on each end of the runway, leaving little room for error. Indian authorities have cited this airport as having too much rubber buildup on the runway, which means that when an aircraft touches down and the runway is wet, it makes it extra slick and hard to stop. They'll want to know if that was a factor were. Reporter: We've learned the passengers were returning to India after being stranded due to covid-19. Gio, thank you.

