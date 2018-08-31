Transcript for Aircraft video shows dramatic takedown of Austin bomber

Dramatic new images of the explosive takedown of a serial bomb suspect and Austin, Texas the video just released today is disturbing. The images showing police take a close look there closing in on the suspects SUV in March he's killed when a sudden blast knocking back officers. That suspect wanted for killing two people during a wave of package bomb attacks in March. ABC's Marcus Moore with those images. And yeah. Newly released video tonight showing a dramatic take down in Texas aircraft above recording the early morning police chase a Boston bomber mark Condit. They all play. Coming up to 35 Croatian. It was the end building nineteen date bombing spree in March that terrorize Austin. Brutal Lazard. I don't at all it. That they can't. That would then make contact Lou. Look closely squad car surround konduz SUV boxing him then rammed his vehicle. Guns drawn the team approaches his car content then detonates one final device killing himself. The explosion punishing. Five of condit's bombs exploded killing two and wounding bond. Before his capture police spotted on surveillance trying to mail packages from the sped extort dressed in a weak and wearing gloves. And Tom this image just feet from where I'm standing right now and amazingly. All of the officers involved escaped serious injury in this deadly blast top incredible is officer survived a right Marcus thank you.

