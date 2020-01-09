Transcript for Airplane pilots spot a person wearing a jetpack and flying at 3,000 feet

Next tonight, a bizarre close call in the skies over los Angeles. Airline pilots approaching L.A.X. Reporting seeing someone flying in a jet pack, 3,000 feet in the air. Here's ABC's gee Jeon Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, a scare in the air over the skies of Los Angeles. A person wearing a jet pack, apparently flying at 3,000 feet. Attention all aircrafts. A person with a jet pack on their back is flying through the area. Reporter: Airline pilots spotting the person on their way into L.A.X. We just passed a guy on a jet pack. You don't hear that everyday. Reporter: Another pilot spotting him, too. We just saw the guy pass by us. Reporter: An incredibly dangerous close call Sunday evening, one that should not be taken lightly. The size, weight of a person in a jet pack impacting an airplane at the exact wrong spot could potentially bring that airliner down. Reporter: Human jet packs are growing in popularity and may even go as high as 12,000 feet. Some people even using drones to take flight, like at the Portugal cup. And you could just see the kind of damage a drone could do after this suspected strike to a plane over Mexico back in 2018. And Tom, tonight, the FAA is investigating, the FBI is looking at this, too. And police have not located that person with a jet pack. Tom? Okay, the FBI now on the case. Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.