Akon discusses his Akonick label group and new music

More
The artist talks music, albums and upcoming projects.
22:53 | 08/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Akon discusses his Akonick label group and new music

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"22:53","description":"The artist talks music, albums and upcoming projects.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65133369","title":"Akon discusses his Akonick label group and new music","url":"/WNT/video/akon-discusses-akonick-label-group-music-65133369"}