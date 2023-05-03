Alzheimer’s Drug shows promise, side effects

Eli Lilly said trial data for the drug donanemab slows cognitive decline by 35% compared to a placebo for patients in early stage dementia, but one in three people developed hemorrhages.

May 3, 2023

