-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox returns to Italy 'as a free woman'
-
Now Playing: Will history be made in Game 6 of the NBA Finals?
-
Now Playing: Air Force One to get makeover
-
Now Playing: Actress Jessica Biel under fire
-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox returns to Italy to speak at conference
-
Now Playing: Notre Dame to hold first mass since devastating fire
-
Now Playing: Amazon facing lawsuit over Alexa 'eavesdropping'
-
Now Playing: Wife of California congressman pleads guilty to corruption charges
-
Now Playing: Protests over Memphis police shooting turn violent
-
Now Playing: Cuba Gooding Jr. turns himself in to the NYPD
-
Now Playing: Oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers react to Trump comments about foreign governments offering political dirt
-
Now Playing: Sarah Huckabee Sanders to exit as Trump's press secretary
-
Now Playing: Trump says he may not alert FBI if info is offered by foreigners on 2020 candidates
-
Now Playing: Jon Stewart demands Congress support 9/11 compensation fund
-
Now Playing: Flash flooding in South Carolina as the East braces for heavy rains
-
Now Playing: Father and daughter share 'very emotional' wedding dance
-
Now Playing: Man who allegedly set fire to 3 black churches faces hate crime charges
-
Now Playing: Ex-Stanford sailing coach gets no prison time in admissions scandal
-
Now Playing: At least 72 in hospital after protesters clash with police in Hong Kong