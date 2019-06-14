Amanda Knox returns to Italy to speak at conference

More
Knox will take part in a three-day conference on criminal law in Italy, according to the conference's organizers.
0:14 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amanda Knox returns to Italy to speak at conference

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Knox will take part in a three-day conference on criminal law in Italy, according to the conference's organizers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63700218","title":"Amanda Knox returns to Italy to speak at conference","url":"/WNT/video/amanda-knox-returns-italy-speak-conference-63700218"}