Amazon founder set to launch to the edge of space

Jeff Bezos will launch with his private space-faring firm Blue Origin on its first crewed flight on Tuesday. Bezos will be joined by his brother, 82-year-old Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.
2:14 | 07/20/21

