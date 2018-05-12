Transcript for Amazon warehouse workers sickened after bear-spray incident

the meantime to the scare inside the Amazon warehouse in new Jersey, at the height of the holiday shipping season. More than 50 workers were suddenly sickened. At least one of them critically. ABC's David Wright on what was behind this. Reporter: An industrial accident in the frantic runup to Christmas, at this Amazon fulfillment center in new Jersey. 50 new Canton way at the Amazon for strange odor and sick person. Reporter: One of the automated machines Amazon uses to move merchandise accidentally punctured a can of bear repellant. It's going to be multiple victims vomiting and feeling ill following a strange odor throughout the warehouse. Reporter: The toxic bear spray got into the building's air vents. More than 50 workers complained about trouble breathing and a burning sensation in their eyes and throats. One is in critical condition. At least ten others still hospitalized. Why are we still working? I get it, it's peak season, but you got -- make it make sense. Our safety comes first. Reporter: The retail, wholesale and department store union, long-time critics of the online giant, said, "Amazon's all matted robots put humans in life threatening danger today." But Amazon insisted, "The safety of the employees is our top priority." This fulfillment center is back up and running. As for that pepper spray, it is sold over the counter, but subject to shipping regulations, says so right on the Amazon page. The big question, why was it around those automatic machines. David? David Wright live in new Jersey tonight. David, thank you.

