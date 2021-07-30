American inventor Ron Popeil dies at 86

Ron Popeil was known as the “King of the Infomercials” and sold everything from the Veg-o-matic to the Pocket Fisherman. A few of His signature phrases included, “But wait, there’s more.”
0:21 | 07/30/21

