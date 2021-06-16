-
Now Playing: American families hopeful of U.S.-Russia prisoner swap
-
Now Playing: Brother of American prisoner: ‘Thankfulness and hope’ as Biden meets Putin
-
Now Playing: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Biden came into summit ‘from a position of strength’
-
Now Playing: Images from Wednesday's historic Geneva summit
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ Rachel Scott talks about questioning Putin on human rights abuses
-
Now Playing: Both Biden, Putin say summit was productive
-
Now Playing: Biden: Putin summit was positive, but there’s much more work ahead
-
Now Playing: Putin says Biden meetings were constructive, not hostile
-
Now Playing: Nuclear arms control key topic in Biden-Putin summit
-
Now Playing: Biden holds press conference after meeting with Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: Biden takes questions before leaving Geneva
-
Now Playing: What’s at stake in Biden’s meeting with Putin?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: Putin holds press conference following meeting with President Biden
-
Now Playing: Biden, Putin meet in high-stakes summit in Geneva
-
Now Playing: Biden meets Putin, a derailed train and a dry Lake Mead: World in Photos, June 16
-
Now Playing: What's at stake in Biden-Putin summit
-
Now Playing: Biden, Putin to face off in high-stakes summit in Geneva