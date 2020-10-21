Now Playing: What is a meteor shower?

Now Playing: A candid conversation with eight women of color running for Congress this year

Now Playing: 5 Russian military planes intercepted off Alaskan coast

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 20, 2020

Now Playing: Nursing home resident watches daughter’s wedding from window

Now Playing: Deadly police shooting in Houston

Now Playing: 2-star Marine general fired for allegedly using racial slur

Now Playing: COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the US

Now Playing: Officer shot during Breonna Taylor incident says her shooting was 'not a race thing'

Now Playing: Officer shot during Breonna Taylor incident speaks out for the first time

Now Playing: Celebrating the intersection of Hispanic and Black culture

Now Playing: Can anyone receive the same COVID-19 treatment as President Trump?

Now Playing: Massachusetts sees no instances of voter fraud

Now Playing: CDC ‘strongly recommends’ wearing masks in these public places

Now Playing: How to stay safe from COVID-19 while voting

Now Playing: Rhinos roll in mud at Cincinnati Zoo

Now Playing: 23-year-old CEO on mission to mobilize young voters

Now Playing: 'Helping Healers' founder Amir Chambers helps first responders manage stress amid pandemic