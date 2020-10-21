Annual Orionid meteor shower hits its peak

More
The best time to catch the light show is overnight, from 1 a.m. to dawn on Wednesday.
0:15 | 10/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Annual Orionid meteor shower hits its peak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The best time to catch the light show is overnight, from 1 a.m. to dawn on Wednesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73724832","title":"Annual Orionid meteor shower hits its peak ","url":"/WNT/video/annual-orionid-meteor-shower-hits-peak-73724832"}