Transcript for Archbishop: Pope turned blind eye to 'serial predator' for years

Pope Francis is under fire this over thehild sex abuse sc scathing grand jury report on the catholic church here in the U.S. A former ambassador T the U.S. Is now callingor the pope to gn, claiming he ignored abusellegations against prdinal Theodore Mccarrick. Hodid the pope respond to questions this? David Wright at the Vatican Toni Reporter: Tonight, action from his former ambassador to the U.S., claiming that Francis turned ineye for years to a serial predator an archbis calls on the pope toign. The news broke right in the middle of the pope's T ireland,francis sohto atfor the sexual abuse crisre. The pope's allies see this has rchestrate attack. In the document, archbishop Carlo vigano claims he peally told ancis five years ago about former washing, D.C. Cardinaltheodore Mccarrick's history of abuses seminarians and priests. But that francll mccarric to keepis high pre Rolen the church, and only remove H last Mont on the papal plane, pope F had read document, but wouldn't give it a response. The doubt and confusion is DI church. A David Wright with us liveght from vat city, and David, pope fra has himself called for T part si on questions of abuse, and as you know, David, many are now askiwie held to the same start and here? Ort's what everyone here is ring, D. Important to note, these are accusations from one Pers but he's anarchbi his words carry weight. Some of things are questions that only thee can an, but who has the authority tsk him?unchartered David? David Wright, thank BAC here at home tonight,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.