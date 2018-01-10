Transcript for Army medic honored for treating soldiers while under enemy fire

Finally tonight here, America strong. The young husband and father and hero on the battlefield. Tonight, army medic Ronald J. Shurer II recognized with the nation's highest military award, the medal of honor. 9/11 inspired staff sergeant shurer to join the army. A green beret. Two deployments to Afghanistan. He is third from the left there with fellow members of operational detachment alpha 3336, a special operations task force. Is on April 6th, 2008, shurer and his fellow soldiers were ambushed by some 200 enemy fighters taking on heavy machine gun, sniper, and rocket-propelled grenade fire. Braving the onslaught, shurer, the only medic, immediately and courageously began treating more than a dozen wounded. Sprinting through enemy fire while returning fire. Climbing a mountain to treat the wounded. For more than six hours, he bravely faced down the enemy, using his own body as a shield. Even taking a bullet to his helmet. He would survive that day. Not a single American died in that brutal battle thanks in great measure to Ron's heroic actions. Reporter: He would come home to his wife Miranda and sons Cameron and Tyler and he would continue to serve his country as part of the secret service counter assault team. Sand with his wife and sons looking on today, sergeant shurer stood to receive the medal. And we salute staff sergeant shurer tonight, and all of those troops who came under attack that day. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. From all of us here, have a good evening. Good night.

