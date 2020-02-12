Attorney general declares no evidence of widespread voter fraud

More
Despite President Doanld Trump’s claims, Attorney General Bill Barr told The Associated Press, “We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”
3:15 | 12/02/20

Transcript for Attorney general declares no evidence of widespread voter fraud

