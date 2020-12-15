Attorney General William Barr resigning from Justice Department

More
President Donald Trump tweeted that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general after Barr departs Dec. 23.
1:30 | 12/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Attorney General William Barr resigning from Justice Department

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"President Donald Trump tweeted that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general after Barr departs Dec. 23. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74725852","title":"Attorney General William Barr resigning from Justice Department","url":"/WNT/video/attorney-general-william-barr-resigning-justice-department-74725852"}