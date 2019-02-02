Transcript for 2 ATVs fell through the ice into Heritage Lake in Indianapolis

and the urgent search and rescue mission under way outside of Indianapolis. Two atvs falling into the ice in heritage lake. First responders there on the scene coming through those icy waters. One of the drivers was able to make it to shore. Emergency teams now desperately trying to find that other driver. And disturbing moments caught on camera in Florida. A daycare worker yanking multiple small children by their arms and apparently dragging those children across the classroom. The worker immediately fired and arrested for child abuse. And an incredible water rescue out of Broward county, Florida. Losing control of a car, a nearby landscaper seen that car sink. The mother and the baby were trapped inside. He then jumps in. Handing the infant to another bystander. And then saving the mother. He acted because he hoped someone else would do it for his family. And comedian Jerry seinfeld now getting sued by a company claiming it bought its Porsche speedster then finding out it was a replica. Seinfeld's lawyers said he acted in good faith and he's willing to do what's right and fair.

