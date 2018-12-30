Transcript for Authorities on high alert ahead of the big New Year's Eve party in Times Square

Meantime, with the clock ticking down to the new year, security is kicking into high gear. In times square, drones will be watching from the skies. In Las Vegas, snipers will be standing guard from the rooftops. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, times square, a ring of steel. Authorities on high alert ahead of one of the biggest new year's eve parties on the planet. Best-protected events at one of the safest venues in the entire world. Reporter: For the first time ever, an NYPD drone will keep watch from above. That's going to give us a visual aid, and the flexibility of being able to move a camera to a certain spot with great rapidity through a tremendous crowd. Reporter: Hawklike security scanning the crowd of more than 2 million. Thousands of undercover and uniformed officers with more than 50 k9 units swarming the scene. 250 blocker vehicles cordoning off the perimeter. Officials stressing there have been no credible threats to new year's festivities, but ISIS propaganda on the internet prompting heightened vigilance across the country. For Boston's storied first night -- It's gonna be very coordinated effort. Reporter: In L.A., law enfo iconic Hollywood sign. And in Las Vegas, police stationing snipers on rooftops, and strike teams at hotels around the strip. This is an all hands on deck approach. Erielle, you mentioned the snipers being deployed in las Vegas on hotel rooftops. Are we seeing new security measures at hotels here in new York? Reporter: We are. Police have embedded teams in hotels to help. Getting to know the staff, and trying to get them into a better position to identify suspicious behavior and activity. Law enforcement across the country says the public plays a vital role in security, and they hope everyone will be extra vigilant. Erielle, thank you.

