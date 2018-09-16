An award-winning chef set up mobile kitchens to feed those effected by Florence

More
Jose Andres and his team from the World Central Kitchen have served 150,000 meals to people in shelters and first responders.
1:47 | 09/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for An award-winning chef set up mobile kitchens to feed those effected by Florence
Finally tonight,ding those in need and feeding the heroes.the magic Powe a hot mea We're going through very high water. 1,000 meals.inning chnd his teafrom the world E hardest-hit areas of north Carolina. People are workiard.orter: Calng themsels the chefs the Carolinas. We're going to beducing today north of Reporter: So far, his team has served 65,000 those hardest hit. People inhed to the firssponders. We can do to show fellow Americans that wee is E a humblelate of fo Rorter: Andres and his team went to Puerto rin aftermath ofricane mar. Hes the Planas to be there for a few days. His team stayed a year, serving nearly 3illion meals. What we're good at is brinverybody the and as one. No si O slowing down. 1,000 meals, wetaking to 5 shelters. Reporter: Oagain, makg a prtalo haul. We're here for America, guys. If anybody is Hu, we're gotod them. Chef Andres and his team G work. Oucoveragel continue tomorrow on "Good morning Erica" andworld news tonight asan see behind the me thscues and erations a stilongoing. I'm Tom llamas reporting from H carolinatonight.weouing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57867365,"title":"An award-winning chef set up mobile kitchens to feed those effected by Florence","duration":"1:47","description":"Jose Andres and his team from the World Central Kitchen have served 150,000 meals to people in shelters and first responders.","url":"/WNT/video/award-winning-chef-set-mobile-kitchens-feed-effected-57867365","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.