Transcript for Back-to-back storms blast the Pacific Northwest

Achary, thank you. Next to the back-to-back storms blasting the pacific northwest. Seattle has seen its biggest snowstorm in years, nearly 8 inches there. Up to 20 inches falling in other and more still to come. As millions across the midwest, through the mid-atlantic states, gear up for another wintery blast of their own. Here's ABC's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, parts of the pacific northwest digging out after another unusually strong snowstorm. Seattle slammed for the second time this week, this storm bringing nearly 8 inches of snow making for the snowiest February in 70 years. 45 mile per hour winds knocking out power to over 36,000 at one point. Residents given barely enough time to clean up before round three hits. I already have so much ice in my driveway from the first snow, I need to not let it get any worse. Reporter: Drivers across the state forced to take their chances on the snowy roads. It took three people to push this vehicle out of the drifts. And at seattle-tacoma international airport, blowing snow making it impossible to see the runway. Just west of the city, more than 20 inches of snow blanketing the parts of olympic peninsula. Personnel busy there. Hazard conditions in the Sierra Nevada mountains as more snow piles up on top of the 10 inches that fell last week. All right, rob joins us now from a chilly central park. We're tracking storms all over the country. Reporter: Very active pattern setting for this week. In the west, more snow coming toward Seattle. Very rare there. The next storm comes up tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night. Again, Monday night into Tuesday, significant snow th weak system coming through with mostly rain in Lexington Monday morning. But the next system for the midsection and the east will be stronger, maybe some flooding rain. Look at that, a wintry mix to start the morning rush for new York City. Tom. Rob Marciano for us. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.