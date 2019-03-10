Bank employee, 60, seen fighting off armed robber in Texas

More
The worker was ambushed as she was unlocking the door, police said. Authorities are searching for the suspect who's wanted in three bank robberies.
0:13 | 10/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bank employee, 60, seen fighting off armed robber in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The worker was ambushed as she was unlocking the door, police said. Authorities are searching for the suspect who's wanted in three bank robberies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66021112","title":"Bank employee, 60, seen fighting off armed robber in Texas","url":"/WNT/video/bank-employee-60-fighting-off-armed-robber-texas-66021112"}