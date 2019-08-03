Barcelona-bound plane strikes several birds during landing

The Ryanair 737 encountered a flock of seagulls, which struck its wings and engines, but the pilots were able to touch down safely.
0:17 | 03/08/19

Transcript for Barcelona-bound plane strikes several birds during landing
Time now for the index in the landing scare for a passenger plane overseas take a look the Ryanair 737 on its approach in Barcelona when a flock of Siegel's. Crosses its path several birds striking the plane's wings and engines the pilots touching down safely that runway temporarily closed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

