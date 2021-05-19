-
Now Playing: Baseball player’s story of hope
-
Now Playing: Man attempts to kidnaps girl at bus stop in Florida
-
Now Playing: Masks still required in California until June 15
-
Now Playing: South braces for more severe weather
-
Now Playing: No charges filed against deputies in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
-
Now Playing: Court decision leaves Mississippi's medical marijuana initiative in limbo
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Hamas proposes conditional cease-fire
-
Now Playing: President Biden at Ford plant: ‘The future of the auto industry is electric’
-
Now Playing: Police react to NYC Pride March ban
-
Now Playing: White House climate adviser: Electric vehicles are the future
-
Now Playing: Civil rights activist Tamika D. Mallory talks ‘State of Emergency’
-
Now Playing: High school band director keeps students playing during pandemic
-
Now Playing: 2 senators’ bipartisan support to fight military sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccine for teens
-
Now Playing: No charges in police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
-
Now Playing: Florida authorities hold car parade for slain agent’s son
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Making sense of new mask guidelines
-
Now Playing: When and where you should mask up, even if you’re vaccinated
-
Now Playing: After 17 years, cicadas are back