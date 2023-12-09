Battle intensifying in Northern Gaza between IDF, Hamas

ABC News' Ines De La Cuetara reports as fighting intensifies in Northern Gaza and a new warning from Yemen saying they will block any aid to Israel through the Red Sea unless there's more aid to Gaza.

December 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live