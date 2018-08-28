Bee swarm at NYC hotdog stand brings Times Square to a standstill

Tourists were told to stay back as a man in protective gear arrived and used a vacuum to clear the insects.
Transcript for Bee swarm at NYC hotdog stand brings Times Square to a standstill
And obese woman Times Square thousands of bees engulfing hot dog stand tourists were told stayed back a man and protective gear responding using a vacuum. To clear the insects.

