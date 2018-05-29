Transcript for Belgian police say man in suspected terror attack was set to return to prison

Now, to the terror attack overseas ton. A Gome and deadly attack today on two female police officers, both of them mothers, stabbend then shot to death with their own ons. Appened in Belgium. The aack ending when O officers then gunnedhe assailant down. Tonighthere, image of the kedown, and word the suspect D just been let out for a two-day leave fromprison. ABC's James Lon is on the scene for us. Reporter: Wch as police approach a gn holed up insidend then, the vy of bullets.cutting him down in bro daylight. Tonight, Belgium reerom another suspected terror attack. At 10:30 local time in the city Ege, a man armith a knife stbed two female policewomen from behind. Boere mothers, one with 13-year-old twin daughters. Thspect is allegedhave shouted "Allu akbar," god is gr as he attacth. Stealing their guns, he shot them both did. He left the two bodieshere on the sidewalk beforeaking H way up this street. He was F at random with the guns he had stolenefore killing a 22-year-old in a nearby car. He then went into this sl, ING a woman hostage, before rushing at police outside. The gunmanured four police officers before they brought him down. Suspect is rorted to be 36-year-old Benjamin herman,a belgi native. Police say was on two-day priseave and wo turn to prison today. And James Longman with us from Belgium tonight. And James, Belgian authority do believe T suspect have been radicalized while in prison? Orter: That's right, David. He flagged last Y for his nntions to extremists inside prison.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.