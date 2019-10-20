Transcript for Bernie Sanders back on campaign trail after heart attack

president trump. James, thank you. And senator Elizabeth Warren was in Iowa as a new threat to Bernie Sanders. But Sanders is back in a big way, and with a key endorsement by his side. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Senator Bernie Sanders, launching his campaign comeback after that heart attack. I am more than ready to assume the office of president of the United States. To put it bluntly, I am back. Reporter: Firing up the largest crowd in the primary so far at his first rally since his medical setback. And making a big announcement. Congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez endorsing the Progressive senator. We have one of the best democratic presidential primary fields in a generation, and much of that is thanks to the work that Bernie Sanders has done in his entire life. Reporter: But will her endorsement be the boost he needs to win the Progressive vote? Hopefully the millennials and youthful voters will get out and vote for him. Reporter: Sanders is trying to fend off a surging senator Elizabeth Warren, who had this to say about ocasio-cortez. I am a fan of the congresswoman. She's done some terrific work. We have worked together and I know that once this primary is over, we're all going to be on the same side. Rachel, here with us in studio. You've been tracking all the news from the Democrats. And Hillary Clinton raising some eyebrows this weekend with what she said about how the Russians may interfere in the election. Let's take a listen. I think they have their eye on somebody who is currently in the democratic primary. She's a favorite of the Russians. A Clinton aide saying she was signaling Tulsi gabbard. Gabbard firing back, and challenging her to join the some of the democratic field saying the comments go too far. Cory booker stressing the importance of unity in the party. And Beto O'rourke saying Tulsi gabbard is not being groomed by anybody. There is no evidence to support Clinton's claims.

