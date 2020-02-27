Best-selling author, adventurer Clive Cussler has died

More
He wrote more than 80 books, including thrillers and nonfiction, and sold more than 100 million copies.
0:10 | 02/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Best-selling author, adventurer Clive Cussler has died

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"He wrote more than 80 books, including thrillers and nonfiction, and sold more than 100 million copies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69243644","title":"Best-selling author, adventurer Clive Cussler has died","url":"/WNT/video/best-selling-author-adventurer-clive-cussler-died-69243644"}