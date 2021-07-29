Transcript for Biden announces new vaccine requirements for federal workers

And we do begin with president Biden using the power of his office, hoping to convince the unvaccinated to get those shots. The white house announcing today that more than 4 million federal employees will have to show proof of vaccination or follow strict testing protocols. The president calling it an American tragedy that people are dying who do not need to die. And he is hoping to convince private companies to follow suit. Google, Facebook, Netflix and others asking their employees to be vaccinated. The surge in cases may already been convincing some who are reluctant to be vaccinated. The U.S. Averaging over 600,000 shots a day in the past week alone, up 18%. Tonight, 189 million people have received at least one dose. Nearly 67% of people 12 and older. And a big test this weekend. The lollapalooza music festival in Chicago expecting 100,000 people a day. And now new questions tonight about booster shots. The president weighing in on that, as well, and ABC's Alex Perez leads us off from Chicago. Reporter: Tonight, with the U.S nearing covid case numbers similar to last summer's surge, president Biden putting the pressure on federal workers to get vaccinated. Every federal government employee will be asked to attest to their vaccination status. Anyone who does not attest or is not vaccinated will be required to mask no matter where they work. Reporter: The requirement impacting more than 4 million workers, including Fram contractors and members of the military. The U.S government, the largest employer in the country. Biden pushing the private sector hard to do more on mandates. Reporter: We all want our lives to get back to normal. And fully vaccinated workplaces will -- will make that happen more quickly and more Reporter: The president also urging states to give $100 vaccine incentives to each person who gets a shot. His announcement coming as the pace of vaccinations picks up, with over 2.7 million new shots administered just in the last week, up nearly 18% from the previous week. Still, the U.S is now averaging nearly 62,000 new cases a day. Major companies like Facebook, Google and Netflix taking action. All announcing they will require most employees to be vaccinated. Walt Disney and disneyland reinstating their mask policies starting Friday for everyone age 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status. Disney is the parent company of ABC. Today, Arkansas's governor reinstating its public health emergency, saying he will call a special session to overturn a ban on mask mandates for K through 12 public schools. The state also asking the white house to send a surge response team. And in Chicago, the four-day music festival lollapalooza kicking off just hours ago. About 100,000 people attending a those attending needing proof of a vaccine or a negative covid I'm vaccinated. I'm going to have a mask with me. Reporter: The delta variant spreading through the U.S. The number of hospitalizations nearly matching where they were last August, as over 33,000 receive treatment. 10,000 more than a week ago. Our Trevor Ault was at Florida's Tampa general, where nearly all of the covid patients are unvaccinated and the average age is in the 40s. It feels like there's an incoming storm. Reporter: And as we learn more about breakthrough infections, the CDC now recommending vaccinated people be tested if they come in contact with someone with covid, even if they have no symptoms. And pfizer making the case for booster shots revealing new data shows after six months, their vaccine's efficacy dropped from 96% to 86%. That data from March, before the delta variant became the dominant strain. But some health experts saying not so fast. I still think boosters may be needed for frail elderly and the immunocompromised. But I don't believe right now based on the data that the broad general population is going to need a booster shot. And Alex Perez is with us there in Chicago. Alex, health officials are saying they are taking precautions to ensure everyone's safety there, but there are still serious concerns about possible outbreaks. Reporter: Yeah, Cecilia. Authorities here taking this very, very carefully. They are very concerned, as you heard me say, to get into the festival here, attendees must provide proof of a negative test or a vaccine record. The Biden administration stressing that right now, this appears to be a pandemic among the unvaccinated and that it is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.