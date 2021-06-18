Biden declares Juneteenth a federal holiday

More
President Joe Biden signed a law that made Juneteenth, the day of freedom for U.S. slaves, a federal holiday. This is the first federal holiday created since Martin Luther King Jr. day.
2:34 | 06/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden declares Juneteenth a federal holiday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:34","description":"President Joe Biden signed a law that made Juneteenth, the day of freedom for U.S. slaves, a federal holiday. This is the first federal holiday created since Martin Luther King Jr. day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78345891","title":"Biden declares Juneteenth a federal holiday","url":"/WNT/video/biden-declares-juneteenth-federal-holiday-78345891"}