Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

More
President Joe Biden responded to criticism on Tuesday and defended his self-imposed deadline to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan and effectively ending a two-decade long war.
5:16 | 09/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:16","description":"President Joe Biden responded to criticism on Tuesday and defended his self-imposed deadline to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan and effectively ending a two-decade long war.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79755666","title":"Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan","url":"/WNT/video/biden-defends-us-troop-withdrawal-afghanistan-79755666"}