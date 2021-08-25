Biden says he won't extend Afghanistan troop withdrawal

During Tuesday’s virtual G-7 meeting, U.S. allies urged President Joe Biden to extend the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.
9:15 | 08/25/21

