Biden 'frustrated, devastated' as cease-fire talks between Israel, Hamas at impasse

The cease-fire deal negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which would have included the release of vulnerable hostages and massive relief for the people of Gaza, have hit a roadblock.

September 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live