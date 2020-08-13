Biden, Harris make 1st appearance together as presidential ticket

More
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris appeared together Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.
5:32 | 08/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden, Harris make 1st appearance together as presidential ticket

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:32","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris appeared together Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72336895","title":"Biden, Harris make 1st appearance together as presidential ticket","url":"/WNT/video/biden-harris-make-1st-appearance-presidential-ticket-72336895"}