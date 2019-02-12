Biden kicks off ‘no malarkey’ tour across Iowa

The 2020 presidential race is picking up steam as former Vice President Joe Biden begins a more focused campaign to regain momentum and become the Democratic nominee.
2:16 | 12/02/19

Transcript for Biden kicks off ‘no malarkey’ tour across Iowa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

