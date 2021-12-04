Biden makes historic nomination for Army secretary

More
President Joe Biden nominated Christine Wormuth, and if she is confirmed, she would become the first woman to hold the position. She served at the Pentagon during the Obama administration.
0:12 | 04/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden makes historic nomination for Army secretary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"President Joe Biden nominated Christine Wormuth, and if she is confirmed, she would become the first woman to hold the position. She served at the Pentagon during the Obama administration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77031580","title":"Biden makes historic nomination for Army secretary","url":"/WNT/video/biden-makes-historic-nomination-army-secretary-77031580"}