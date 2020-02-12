Biden tells suffering Americans: ‘Help is on the way’

More
President-elect Joe Biden introduced an economic team that he says will help rebuild the economy post-pandemic. His team included former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary.
2:00 | 12/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden tells suffering Americans: ‘Help is on the way’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"President-elect Joe Biden introduced an economic team that he says will help rebuild the economy post-pandemic. His team included former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74491719","title":"Biden tells suffering Americans: ‘Help is on the way’","url":"/WNT/video/biden-tells-suffering-americans-74491719"}