Transcript for Biden, Trump amp up campaigns with 2 weeks before Election Day

Election day just two weeks from today, and of course, more than 35 million Americans voting already. Tonight, the president in a key battleground, the first lady canceling her trip. And as Joe Biden prepares for Thursday night's debate, news of a rule change, turning down the mic while the other candidate is giving their first two-minute answers, then leaving both mics open in the discussion segments that follow. So, will this work? We'll have more on that in a moment. President trump tonight in Erie, Pennsylvania, the first lady had planned to go, too, but canceled because of lingering symptoms after she came down with covid, too. The president taking aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci again today. Dr. Fauci responding, saying, this is not personal. The president saying of the virus, we're rounding the turn on the virus. With Joe Biden arguing that simply is not true, often pointing to the rising numbers. Biden is off the trail today, preparing for the final crucial debate on Thursday as the debate commission announces that new rule. We have it all covered for you tonight. Two days until that debate. Two weeks until election day. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President trump takes his battleground blitz to Pennsylvania tonight. The campaign had announced the first lady would be going, too, in what would have been her first public appearance since getting sick with covid-19. But today she cancelled, citing a "Lingering cough." A close-to-home reminder for the president that the pandemic isn't going away, no matter what he says about it. People are pandemic-ed out. You know that? They're pandemic-ed out. Reporter: Cases of covid-19 are skyrocketing. Now more than 220,000 American deaths. On Fox News, the president was asked about his plan to deal What is the plan to live with it while steadily staying safe from it? Well, we are living with it and we're having the vaccines coming out very soon. With or without the vaccines, we're rounding the turn. Reporter: A day after calling some of his own medical advisers idiots, the president toned down his attacks on Dr. Fauci, but only a little. He's a nice guy. The only thing I say is, he is a little bit sometimes not a team player. Reporter: In radio interview, Dr. Fauci brushed off the criticism. It's like in "The godfather," nothing personal, strictly business, as far as I'm concerned, you know? I just want to do my job and take care of the people of this country. That's all I want to do. Reporter: And today Dr. Fauci got words of support from his immediate boss, nih director Frances Collins, who called it heartbreaking that Dr. Fauci has received death threats and that the simple act of wearing a mask has become politicized. Let's stop turning this into some kind of demonstration of how free or how macho we are. It's how we go about helping our neighbors. Reporter: Signs of the ongoing pandemic are everywhere. Here a polling site in Benton, county, Arkansas, is sprayed with disinfectant. But it hasn't stopped people from turning out in record numbers. Today, long lines Green Bay on the first day of early voting in Wisconsin. Vice president Biden was off the campaign trail today, as he prepares for Thursday's debate. In an effort to limit the kind of interruptions that dominated the last debate, this time the microphones will be muted, at least some of the time, when it is not the candidate's turn to answer questions. That got a lot of attention, so, let's get right to Jon Karl this evening. People talking about what's being called the mute button at the debate. I know the debate commission is not calling it that. So, how is this going to work, Jon? Essentially, what, turning down the other mics from the candidate while one candidate is giving the two-minute answer? Reporter: Yeah, there isn't actually a mute button, what's going to happen is, when the candidate is answering that question at first for two minutes, the other candidate's mic will automatically be turned off by the production staff in the control room, not by the moderator, for the duration of a two-minute answer, but David, after that, there will be 90 seconds of followup and a free-flowing conversation where both microphones will be on. We'll be watching together, Jon, on Thursday night. Thank you.

