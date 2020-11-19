Biden warned Trump’s avoidance to transition threatens COVID-19 efforts

More
President-elect Joe Biden heard stories from frontline workers who described a lack of supplies and testing. Despite President Trump’s continued claims, there is still no evidence of voter fraud.
3:11 | 11/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden warned Trump’s avoidance to transition threatens COVID-19 efforts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:11","description":"President-elect Joe Biden heard stories from frontline workers who described a lack of supplies and testing. Despite President Trump’s continued claims, there is still no evidence of voter fraud. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74285156","title":"Biden warned Trump’s avoidance to transition threatens COVID-19 efforts","url":"/WNT/video/biden-warned-trumps-avoidance-transition-threatens-covid-19-74285156"}