Biden’s German Shepherd, Champ, dies at age 13

More
Plus, a truck slams into cyclists in Show Low, Arizona.
1:01 | 06/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden’s German Shepherd, Champ, dies at age 13

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"Plus, a truck slams into cyclists in Show Low, Arizona.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78379434","title":"Biden’s German Shepherd, Champ, dies at age 13","url":"/WNT/video/bidens-german-shepherd-champ-dies-age-13-78379434"}