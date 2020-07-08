Transcript for Bikers flock to enormous rally in South Dakota amid pandemic

And the massive gathering in South Dakota, in the middle of the pandemic. E annual biker rally in Sturgis, 250,000 expected to attend with no mask mandates in place. The mayor urging personal responsibility. Saying he can't stop people from coming. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, the coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping hundreds of thousands of bikers from rumbling into Sturgis, South Dakota, just as they have for 80 years. Was it a done deal? You were going to come -- Done deal. I don't care about the covid. Reporter: Cases in South Dakota have been rising slightly, but governor Kristi Noem encouraged people to come, citing the president's mt. Rushmore rally as a success. The common characteristic among these bikers is they love freedom, and they hate being told what to do. Even though a survey said the majority of Sturgis residents wanted this rally cancelled, 250,000 people are coming here, to make this the largest event in America since the pandemic began. It's the first year we've ever worn a mask to come to Sturgis. Reporter: The city didn't advertise the rally this year but they knew the crowds were inevitable and the rally is a lifeline for businesses. Bringing in $650 million last year. We just kind of took an attitude that whatever happened was what was gonna happen and we just have to roll with it. Trevor, we saw some bikers in masks in your piece. Are there a lot of people wearing them? And how will the town make sure the residents are safe? Reporter: In the hours we've spent here, you could count the number of masks on one hand. When the rally wraps up, there will be mass testing for the people in Sturgis. A big weekend. Trevor, thank you. Overseas, images coming in of the deadly plane crash in India.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.